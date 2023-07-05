Bidding war! M2 13-inch MacBook Air just fell to another new low price
Now $979!
The Amazon Prime Day sale is just a few days away, and already we're seeing a race to bottom on Apple's 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, which just fell to its lowest-ever price for the second time in less than a week!
Announced last year, it packs the potent M2 chip in a wonderful form factor, complete with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display. Like it's big brother, the new 15-inch MacBook Air, it scored an easy five stars in our 13-inch MacBook Air review, and that was at its usual retail price of $1,199. Since then, the price has fallen to $1,099, discounted by Apple, and is now selling for less than $1,000 at Amazon.
However, it's B&H Photo currently offering the best deal, namely $120 for a total price of $979, the lowest price we have ever seen on this model. Move fast though, B&H sales don't hang around for long, and this one is sure to sell out quickly.
MacBook Air M2 Midnight |
$1099 $979 at B&H Photo
This is the best price we've ever seen on the awesome M2 MacBook Air, down to just $979 in the midnight color. If you want space gray, silver, or starlight, it's only $20 more at the great price of $999, matching Amazon.
Price check: Apple $1099 | Amazon $999 | Best Buy $999
Apple silicon provides immense efficiency and processing power, offering all-day battery life, whisper-quiet performance, and snappy load times for windows and apps.
It's just 2.7 pounds for on-the-go use and has Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth.
Connectivity comes by way of two Thunderbolt 3 ports, which can power up to one 6K display at 60Hz. This will also run macOS Sonoma without breaking a sweat when it drops later this year. This is absolutely the best Prime Day MacBook deal we've seen so far, and it's not even Prime Day yet!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9