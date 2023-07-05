Bidding war! M2 13-inch MacBook Air just fell to another new low price

The Amazon Prime Day sale is just a few days away, and already we're seeing a race to bottom on Apple's 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, which just fell to its lowest-ever price for the second time in less than a week!

Announced last year, it packs the potent M2 chip in a wonderful form factor, complete with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display. Like it's big brother, the new 15-inch MacBook Air, it scored an easy five stars in our 13-inch MacBook Air review, and that was at its usual retail price of $1,199. Since then, the price has fallen to $1,099, discounted by Apple, and is now selling for less than $1,000 at Amazon.

However, it's B&H Photo currently offering the best deal, namely $120 for a total price of $979, the lowest price we have ever seen on this model. Move fast though, B&H sales don't hang around for long, and this one is sure to sell out quickly.

Apple silicon provides immense efficiency and processing power, offering all-day battery life, whisper-quiet performance, and snappy load times for windows and apps.

It's just 2.7 pounds for on-the-go use and has Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth.

Connectivity comes by way of two Thunderbolt 3 ports, which can power up to one 6K display at 60Hz. This will also run macOS Sonoma without breaking a sweat when it drops later this year. This is absolutely the best Prime Day MacBook deal we've seen so far, and it's not even Prime Day yet!