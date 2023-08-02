Save $150 on Apple's awesome M2 MacBook Air

Picking up an M2 13-inch MacBook Air just got a whole lot cheaper with retailer Best Buy offering you the chance to get one on your desk for just $949.

The laptop that many might consider to be the best MacBook for most people is available in your choice of colors — although you really ought to be choosing Midnight, but it's your money so we'll let you pick.

This deal represents a saving of $150 on the $150 on the original $1,100 asking price and you won't even need to work for it. No discount codes, no on-screen coupons, no fuss. Just one great laptop at an even better price!

M2 power for a snip

The M2 13-inch MacBook Air comes with Apple's latest chip design and it's plenty fast. Gone are the days of watching a MacBook Air struggle as its fans spin up at the slightest hint of a second Chrome tab. This laptop is fast and, just as importantly, whisper quiet. No matter how much you push it.

And push you, you can. That M2 chip boasts an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, while this configuration comes with 8GB of RAM and a blazing-fast 256GB SSD.

The good news continues. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display is a stunner with 500 nits of brightness and support for P3 wide color. A billion colors never looked so good.

Moving on, you might be wondering what the battery life is like given that gorgeous screen and screaming chip. Apple says that you can still expect up to 18 hours of battery from a single charge thanks to the way that power-efficient M2 sips energy.

Somehow, there's more good news. The laptop is the most portable MacBook Air yet thanks to its 2.7lb weight and impossibly-thin design. Despite that thinness, there's still room for a MagSafe charging port, a pair of Thunderbolt ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Remember that this deal is unlikely to stick around all that long so consider placing your order now if you want to lock this $150 discount in.