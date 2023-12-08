The best laptop for most people is hundreds of dollars off, just in time for the holidays

MacBooks are efficient little workhorses. I bought my first new MacBook back in 2020 with the M1 model and, I couldn’t have picked a better time to get one due to the fantastic chip. The Apple Silicon M chips are purposefully designed to go with Apple hardware, and this shows in how efficient and powerful they are. However, as the M1 starts to age just a little, it may be worth committing to an M2 device now that one is on sale.

Just in time for the holidays, you can pick up an M2 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage for $1,099 – $200 cheaper than its retail price. If you are looking for a great upgrade or a very extravagant gift for a loved one, now is the perfect time.

A steal for the M2

M2 MacBook Air 15.3 inch | $1,299 $1,099 at Amazon With a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 256GB of SSD storage, 8GB of unified RAM, and that impressive M2 chip, this MacBook is capable of pretty much anything you can throw at it from productivity apps to this year’s The Game Awards “Game of the Year”, Baldur’s Gate 3 . With an excellent screen, great battery life, and more, this is perfect for almost anyone looking for a laptop.

The 15-inch display shows off a wonderfully designed screen, where the M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU can really display some excellent sights. The M2 MacBook has superb all-day battery life, great performance, and is designed to be nearly noiseless, making it excellent to bring along to a cafe as I often do with mine.

It is also compatible with all other Apple devices making it excellent at moving over files and sharing applications via AirDrop. Though you could opt to crank up those specs a little with a higher amount of RAM or bigger storage, it is still excellent value for money and won’t need an upgrade for a good few years. Even now, the 2020 M1 still performs admirably and we anticipate the M2 doing the exact same thing.