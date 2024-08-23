macOS Sequoia is set to release at the same time as iOS 18 – in the middle of September

macOS Sequoia was announced at WWDC 2024 and is currently available to try through the macOS Sequoia beta. But now we know when it'll be released: around mid-September, alongside iOS 18.

You can expect macOS Sequoia in September this time around, rather than having to wait until October again. This comes from an exclusive MacRumors report that explains macOS Sequoia is expected at the same time as iOS 18. In the past, Apple has waited until October or November to release the next version of macOS.

macOS Sequoia is the name of macOS 15, coming to all of Apple's best Macs and MacBooks in the fall. The headline feature of the next major Mac software update is of course Apple Intelligence. Beyond that, there's an epic new iPhone Mirroring feature that lets you use any iPhone on your Mac, even when it's in StandBy Mode. There's a new Windows tiling feature, and the new Passwords app also features.

When exactly will macOS Sequoia arrive?

Right now, Apple is in the latter stages of beta testing macOS Sequoia. At this point, you can expect one (maybe two) more beta updates before the final release. That puts us on track for the Mac update to debut at the same time as iOS 18.

Major iPhone software updates typically arrive on the Wednesday before the new iPhones arrive on the Friday. This year, we expect the iPhone 16 series to launch on September 10. This would mean they start shipping the following Friday, which would be September 20. Go back to Wednesday, and it looks like macOS Sequoia, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and watchOS 11 could all release on September 18.

More from iMore