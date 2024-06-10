How to download macOS Sequoia beta — the latest operating system for your Mac

The newest iteration of macOS was finally announced at WWDC 2024, and it's called macOS Sequoia.

If you're a developer, you can already download and install macOS Sequoia developer beta 1 and start updating your apps for the next era of Mac software when it launches in the Fall. As for everyone else, the Public Beta will be available in July, but you can still install the developer beta today.

Here's how to download macOS Sequoia beta right now.

macOS Sequoia is here and you can install it now

Beta software, also referred to as a preview, seed, or release candidate, is a version of software that’s still under development and not yet released to the public. This software is intended only for installation on development devices registered under your Apple Developer Program membership. Registered development devices can be upgraded to future beta releases and the public version of the software. Attempting to install beta software in an unauthorized manner violates Apple policy and could render your device unusable and necessitate an out-of-warranty repair. Make sure to back up your devices before installing beta software and install only on devices and systems that you’re prepared to erase if necessary.

macOS Sequoia brings amazing new additions to your Mac without the need to purchase a new device. From a huge update to Safari, iPhone mirroring, and the arrival of Apple Intelligence, Sequoia is one of the biggest updates to macOS we've seen in years.

How to download and install macOS Sequoia developer beta

(Image credit: Apple)

Installing macOS Sequoia on the best Macs is incredibly simple. So simple in fact that you can do it in just a few easy steps.

Download macOS Developer Beta Access Utility from Apple's Developer download page Open macOS Developer Beta Access Utility and follow the on-screen instructions. Now, new developer betas can be installed from Software Update in System Settings

It's that simple. You don't need a developer account at all, so anyone who wants to use macOS Sequoia can do so — although we advise waiting until at least the first public beta.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to download and install macOS Sequoia public beta

The macOS Sequoia public beta is not currently available but Apple says it will arrive in July. The process is identical to the developer beta installation:

Open Settings Tap General, then Software Update Enable Beta Updates Select macOS Sequoia public beta 1

The wonders of macOS Sequoia await

With so many exciting features coming to the Mac this year, there's plenty for everyone to get excited about and we can't wait to try out new features like the ability to control your iPhone on your Mac using iPhone Mirroring.

It's worth noting that despite the availability of these betas, you should never install a macOS beta on your primary device and we advise against doing so. If you're adamant that you want to give the new features ago, we recommend waiting until the first public beta where bugs and major issues have usually been ironed out.

We're covering the WWDC 2024 event as it happens. Follow WWDC 2024 LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the newly announced iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and Apple Intelligence.