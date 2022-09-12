Apple releases Safari 16 with new features for Tab Groups and passwords

Apple has officially released Safari 16 to Mac users running macOS Ventura and macOS Monterey.

The latest update, which brings some usual bug fixes and performance improvements to the browser, also adds some new features to Tab Groups and passwords.

Tab Groups get a number of updates in Safari 16, including the ability to customize your background image and favorites for each Tab Group's start page. You'll also be able to pin frequently visited sites within Tab Groups.

Outside of Tab Groups, the new features are pretty varied. Settings for websites now follow you across your devices. You can also now edit strong passwords that Safari has suggested in order for it to work with the password requirements of a specific website.

The full details of Safari 16 are below:

Safari 16 introduces new features, even faster performance, and improved security, such as:

Tab Group start pages let you add different background images and favorites for each Tab Group

Pinned tabs in Tab Groups enable you to pin frequently visited websites for each Tab Group

Tabs in the sidebar let you see a list view of your open tabs

Settings you've set for specific websites now sync across devices

Strong password editing lets you adjust strong passwords to meet website-specific requirements

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

Apple released a lot more than Safari 16 today

In addition to releasing Safari 16, Apple also rolled out the public versions of iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 today. Those releases add a lot more features to the iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

We're also now days away from the new iPhone. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will release to the world on Friday, September 16. The iPhone 14 Plus, the new big regular iPhone model, will not release until October.