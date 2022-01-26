December 13, 2021: Apple releases tvOS 15.2

tvOS 15.2 is out now for the Apple TV HD and both versions of the Apple TV 4K. It's a fairly minor update with no apparent changes to the Apple TV experience.

November 1, 2021: Apple releases tvOS 15.1.1

tvOS 15.1.1 is out now for the Apple TV HD and both versions of the Apple TV 4K. It's a fairly minor update with no apparent changes to the Apple TV experience.

October 25, 2021: Apple releases tvOS 15.1

tvOS 15.1 is out now for the Apple TV HD and both versions of the Apple TV 4K. The latest update brings a major feature that was delayed when tvOS 15 originally launched: SharePlay. The new feature allows users to AirPlay content that they are watching in sync with their friends on their iPhone or iPad.

September 20, 2021: Apple releases tvOS 15.0

tvOS 15.0 is out now for the Apple TV HD and both versions of the Apple TV 4K. It's a relatively minor update although there are a few new features, including:

For All of You: Browse a new category in the Apple TV app to find something that everyone in the house can't wait to watch.

Shared with You: Movies and shows shared through Messages appear in a new category in the Apple TV app.

New playback controls Enjoy easier access to info, subtitles, audio, and Picture in Picture with redesigned onscreen controls.

Spatial audio: Listen with AirPods Pro or AirPods Max for a theater-like experience with sound that surrounds you.

Smart AirPods routing: Get an automatic onscreen notification to magically connect your AirPods.

HomeKit camera enhancements: View multiple cameras at the same time using your Apple TV as a home security hub to see what's happening in the rest of your house.

Room-filling stereo sound: Pair two HomePod mini speakers with Apple TV 4K and enjoy rich, balanced sound for everything you watch.

Use an Apple device to sign in or make purchases: Authorize purchases, subscriptions, and sign in to supported apps on Apple TV using Face ID and Touch ID on an iOS or iPad OS device.

Control Apple TV using Siri on other devices: Play music or start watching a movie or show with Siri commands from HomePod, or an iOS or iPadOS device.

July 19, 2021: Apple releases tvOS 14.7

tvOS 14.7 is out now for the Apple TV HD and both versions of the Apple TV 4K. It seems to be a fairly minor update, with no known changes at this time, though presumably adding compatibility with the most recent releases of Apple's other software.

May 24, 2021: Apple releases tvOS 14.6

tvOS 14.6 is out for owners of the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. This update is relatively minor, but it clears the way for lossless audio support in Apple Music, set to launch some time in June.

April 26, 2021: Apple releases tvOS 14.5

tvOS 14.5 is out for owners of the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. This update adds the new Apple TV color calibration tool, as well as support for additional game controllers, the latest from Sony and Microsoft for their PS5 and Xbox Series X game systems.

January 26, 2021: Apple releases tvOS 14.4

tvOS 14.4 is out for owners of the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. It's a minor update only containing bug fixes, as well as compatibility with Apple's other new software updates for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

December 14, 2020: Apple releases tvOS 14.3

Apple has released tvOS 14.3, a major update for the platform that adds the Fitness app (along with Apple's new Fitness+ subscription workout service) to the Apple TV. This update also improves navigation for Apple TV+ content in the TV app, making it more discoverable.

November 5, 2020: Apple releases tvOS 14.2

Apple has released tvOS 14.2, an update that adds support for the new home theater functionality on the standard HomePod, which can now play Dolby Atmos and surround sound audio with compatible content when connected to the Apple TV 4K.

October 5, 2020: Apple releases tvOS 14.0.2

Apple has released tvOS 14.0.2, a minor Apple TV update that fixes a few bugs in the previous versions of tvOS.

September 24, 2020: Apple releases tvOS 14.0.1

Apple has released tvOS 14.0.1, a small Apple TV update that offers a set of bug fixes and performance improvements to the Apple TV user experience.

September 16, 2020: Apple releases tvOS 14

Apple has released tvOS 14, a major update to the Apple TV experience. While not as robust as iOS or watchOS, tvOS 14 adds picture-in-picture support, support for HomeKit Secure Video, the ability to play YouTube videos in 4K, and more.

July 15, 2020: Apple releases tvOS 13.4.8

Apple has released tvOS 13.4.8, a minor update that offers some bug fixes and background improvements for the Apple TV.

June 1, 2020: Apple releases tvOS 13.4.6

Apple has released tvOS 13.4.6, yet another minor update that offers some fixes and improvements under-the-hood for the Apple TV experience.

May 20, 2020: Apple releases tvOS 13.4.5

Apple has released tvOS 13.4.5, another minor update that offers some fixes and improvements under-the-hood for the Apple TV experience.

March 24, 2020: Apple releases tvOS 13.4

Apple has released tvOS 13.4, another minor update that offers some fixes and improvements under-the-hood for the Apple TV experience.

January 28, 2020: Apple releases tvOS 13.3.1

Apple has released tvOS 13.3.1, a minor update that offers some fixes and improvements under-the-hood for the Apple TV experience.

December 10, 2019: Apple releases tvOS 13.3

Apple has released tvOS 13.3, a fairly minor update that still includes an important improvement: you can now set the top shelf on your Apple TV's Home screen to display either Apple's Watch to Watch recommendations or your own Up Next queue.

October 28, 2019: Apple releases tvOS 13.2

Apple has released tvOS 13.2, a fairly minor update that includes bug fixes and performance improvements ahead of the release of Apple TV+ on November 1.

September 24, 2019: Apple releases tvOS 13

Apple has released tvOS 13, which offers a number of new features, including the updated Home screen, support for multiple users with fast switching, and Apple Arcade.

July 22, 2019: Apple releases tvOS 12.4.1

Apple has released tvOS 12.4.1, a minor update with some bug fixes and performance improvements

May 13, 2019: Apple releases tvOS 12.3 with new TV app

Apple has released tvOS 12.3, which brings the new TV app to the Apple TV. The app includes an updated design, channels, which you can subscribe to independent of any cable subscription and for which you don't need an app, and improvements to finding your favorite shows and movies.

March 25, 2019: Apple releases tvOS 12.2

Apple has released tvOS 12.2, which brings compatibility with iOS 12.2, and allows Apple TV owners to ask Siri to play back specific media on their Apple TV through their iPhone.

January 22, 2019: Apple releases tvOS 12.1.2

Apple has released tvOS 12.1.2, a minor update for the Apple TV 4K and fourth-generation Apple TV that fixes some bugs and improves performance.

December 5, 2018: Apple releases tvOS 12.1.1

Apple has released tvOS 12.1.1, a minor update for the Apple TV 4K and fourth-generation Apple TV that fixes some bugs and improves performance.

October 30, 2018: Apple releases tvOS 12.1

Apple has released tvOS 12.1, a minor update for the Apple TV 4K and fourth-generation Apple TV that fixes some bugs.

September 24, 2018: Apple releases tvOS 12.0.1

Apple has released tvOS 12.0.1, a minor update for the Apple TV 4K and fourth-generation Apple TV that fixes some bugs that appeared following the tvOS 12 update.

September 17, 2018: Apple releases tvOS 12

Apple has released tvOS 12 for the fourth-generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K. The update includes support for Dolby Atmos surround sound, Password Autofill from the Remote app, and more.