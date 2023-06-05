How to download macOS Sonoma developer beta 1 for Mac

The newest iteration of macOS was finally announced at WWDC 2023, and it's called Sonoma.

If you're a developer, you can already download and install macOS Sonoma developer beta 1 and start updating your apps for the next era of Mac software when it launches in the Fall. As for everyone else, the Public Beta will be available in July.

Here's how to download macOS Sonoma developer beta 1.

Download macOS Sonoma developer beta 1

Beta software, also referred to as a preview, seed, or release candidate, is a version of software that’s still under development and not yet released to the public. This software is intended only for installation on development devices registered under your Apple Developer Program membership. Registered development devices can be upgraded to future beta releases and the public version of the software. Attempting to install beta software in an unauthorized manner violates Apple policy and could render your device unusable and necessitate an out-of-warranty repair. Make sure to back up your devices before installing beta software and install only on devices and systems that you’re prepared to erase if necessary.

Installing macOS Sonoma developer beta 1 on your Mac is fairly straightforward, with easy instructions provided by Apple in the setup tool. Follow these simple steps to get the latest beta on your computer.

Download macOS Developer Beta Access Utility from Apple's Developer download page Open macOS Developer Beta Access Utility and follow the on-screen instructions. Now, new developer betas can be installed from Software Update in System Settings

It's that simple. Please note: your Mac must be signed into the Apple ID enrolled in the Apple Developer Program.

macOS Sonoma has arrived!

With so many exciting features coming to the Mac this year, there's plenty for everyone to get to grips with. We can't wait to try out widgets on Mac - finally!

If you're part of the Apple Developer Program, we're all very envious that you get to test out macOS Sonoma before we do! Don't worry, though, the public beta is just around the corner.

