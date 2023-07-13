Latest macOS Sonoma beta finally makes iCloud Keychain work with third-party browsers

Apple's latest macOS Sonoma beta has fixed an issue that has plagued users of third-party web browsers for years. With that beta installed, they can finally access their usernames and passwords from within Chrome, Edge, and similar non-Apple browsers.

The move makes iCloud Keychain a much more viable option for those who use third-party web browsers but also want to be able to save their passwords in a secure place and then easily access them in the future.

However, as popular as this new feature will be, it isn't without its problems — including the fact that you'll need to install a web browser extension to make it work at all.

A step in the right direction

As mentioned, this does require that the iCloud Passwords extension be installed and there is still no proper iCloud Keychain app on either the iPhone or the Mac. That alone is enough to stop some people from switching from other password managers like 1Password and LastPass, and it's something we hope Apple addresses in the future.

Once users install the latest macOS Sonoma beta as well as this extension, they'll be able to not only access their passwords but also save new ones as well.

The new iCloud Passwords extension can be downloaded for free for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge already.

As for macOS Sonoma itself, that isn't expected to be ready for the world to download until this fall, although the first public beta is already available. We'd recommend against installing it on any mission-critical Mac, though.

