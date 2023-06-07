macOS Sonoma will skip these MacBooks and Macs: check your compatibility now
Here are the Mac machines that won’t be enjoying macOS Senoma.
The WWDC 2023 keynote has been and gone, and while Apple’s Vision Pro headset stole plenty of headlines, there’s a robust series of updates to the company’s operating systems to look forward to, too.
Surprising many, though, was just how sizeable the macOS Sonoma update is. We weren’t expecting true widget support on the platform, a huge changeup for video conferencing, or an honest-to-god effort to take the “web” out of “web apps”, but here we are, looking at another impressive year.
Apple’s own silicon transition is complete, and now with the full Mac lineup sporting its processors, some Intel models aren’t long for this world (at least in terms of OS updates).
The following Macs will NOT receive macOS Sonoma, or any subsequent updates.
The Macs not getting macOS Sonoma
The 2017 MacBook Pro will not gain any further major firmware updates, whether you have the 13-inch or 15-inch model.
Apple’s superlight 13.3-inch MacBook Air from 2017 isn’t getting any updates going forward either.
Rounding out our trifecta of six-year-old laptops not getting macOS Sonoma, the 2017 MacBook has been put out to pasture. This marks the end of the 12-inch MacBook lineup when it comes to the latest OS, too.
And in terms of desktop hardware, the 2017 iMac will wave goodbye to updates, too.
What Macs are getting macOS Sonoma?
Only one desktop model that got macOS Ventura dropped support for the next version of macOS, meaning if you have the following computers, you’ll be able to run macOS Sonoma. And on the laptop side, Apple has confirmed the following machines will get the update when it launches later this year, as well as all subsequent models:
- iMac 2019 or later
- iMac Pro
- MacBook Air 2018 or later
- MacBook Pro 2018 or later
- Mac Pro 2019 or later
- Mac Studio
- Mac mini 2018 or later
Expect to see macOS 14 Sonoma release in the fall, with macOS updates usually landing in October.
