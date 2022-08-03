Microsoft Teams gains native Apple silicon support — here's how to get it

Anyone who has been using Microsoft Teams on the Mac and has been watching all other kinds of software get updated for Apple silicon around them, today is a pretty good day.

Today, Microsoft announced (opens in new tab) that it is bringing Apple silicon support to the Microsoft Teams app for the Mac. The update, which is beginning to roll out today, will add support for all Mac computers running the M1 and M2 series of processors.

So, if you have an M1 MacBook Pro, Mac Studio, or the new MacBook Air with an M2 chip, Microsoft Teams will be purpose-built to run faster and more efficiently on your Mac.

How can I get the Apple silicon version of Microsoft Teams?

So, when will you be able to get your digital hands on the Apple silicon version of Microsoft Teams? That will depend on if you already have the app installed. Microsoft says that all Mac users will be automatically upgraded with the next update to the Teams app.

If you want to manually download the version, however, Microsoft says that its generally available version will roll out to customers over the "coming months."

Microsoft is committed to innovation and committed to the Mac, so we’re excited to bring this to our Mac users. All Mac users will be automatically upgraded with their most recent update to Teams. The generally available (GA) version of the native Teams app on Mac with Apple silicon is being rolled out to customers in increments over the coming months.

If you really can't wait for then and want to get it right away, it also appears to be available for those who are signed up to get public and developer previews of Microsoft's software.

Microsoft is certainly pretty late to the game. Zoom and Google Chrome, which is everyone's home for Google Meet, added native support for Apple silicon long ago.