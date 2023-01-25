OpenCore let's you install macOS Ventura to older Macs — even if Apple doesn't want you to

Each year, Apple introduces a new version of macOS. Certain Macs miss the cut when it does and no longer support the company's latest and greatest software. The open-source OpenCore was launched last summer when macOS Ventura arrived in beta. It has matured since then and now works on more Macs that didn't make the list of supported devices.

As first noted by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab), the OpenCore Legacy Patcher (OCLP) initially allowed older Macs to work with macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey. The tool has left beta and is based on the same OpenCore bootloader used for Hackintosh.

It wasn't until recently OCLP worked with macOS Ventura.

Old is new again

OCLP developers explained to 9to5Mac that Apple has "removed most of the legacy drivers from macOS 13 since this version no longer supports any Macs with Intel CPUs older than the seventh generation. Despite these restrictions, the latest version of OCLP successfully brings extra life to Macs that have been discontinued by Apple."

The latest OCLP version works with the following Macs:

MacBook 2008 – 2016

MacBook Air, 2009 – 2017

MacBook Pro, 2008 – 2016

Mac mini, 2009 – 2017

iMac, 2007 – 2017

Mac Pro, 2008 – 2013

(Image credit: OpenCore)

Like all open-source software, OCLP has limitations that tend to change as Apple introduces new macOS versions. Therefore, there's a risk associated with installing it on your older Mac. Despite this, it's good to see a tool like this as it allows older Macs to stay up-to-date for a little bit longer, warts and all.

When it was released last fall, Apple's macOS Ventura bought a small number of new features to Macs, plus various updates. This includes the all-new Stage Manager and Freeform and an updated Continuity Camera feature. The version also brought the mobile Weather and Clock apps to Mac for the first time.

For more information on OCLP, visit its GitHub webpage.