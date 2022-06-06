Stage Manager with other macOS windowing tools — including Mission Control and Spaces — allows users to get to their desktop with a single click quickly.

Also announced for iPadOS 16, Stage Manager provides a new way to organize your open app windows. It does so by keeping the current window in the center of the screen while putting the other open windows on the left-hand side as tiny icons. You can go back and forth between open windows with ease. You can also group open windows based on specific tasks or projects.

Here's a look at a few of the new features of macOS Ventura.

Apple has announced the latest version of macOS for Macs. The macOS 13 Ventura update has primarily been designed to refresh existing features. Still, new features do exist. Come back to this page often; we'll update it as new macOS Ventura features are discovered between now and when the software is released this fall.

Continuity Camera

The webcam on Mac is getting an all-new look in macOS 13 Ventura – assuming you have an iPhone! With the power of Continuity, your iPhone camera can act as your Mac's webcam. In doing so, you can bring innovative new features to all Macs, including Center Stage, Portrait, Studio Light, and more, using FaceTime and other camera apps. In addition, third-party accessory makers such as Belkin are currently designing stands so you can place your iPhone above your Mac. These will arrive this fall.

Updates to existing apps and features

Apple's also introducing new features to some popular Mac apps, including Mail, Safari, Messages, Spotlight, etc.

My Mac is old. Can I upgrade to macOS 13 Ventura?

The latest Mac operating system will run on the following devices:

iMac (2017 and later) iMac Pro (2017 and later) MacBook (2017 and later) MacBook Air (2018 and later) MacBook Pro (2017 and and later) Mac mini (2018 and later) Mac Pro (2019 and later) Mac Studio (2022)

If your Mac doesn't support macOS Ventura, you might consider buying a new iMac, MacBook, or other Mac.

Why Ventura?

Over the years, Apple has done a great job of not leaking the name of the newest version of macOS. This year, it kept quiet again before the official macOS 13 Ventura announcement.

Since 2013, Apple has named operating system updates for Mac after locations in California. Before macOS X, we had Mavericks, Yosemite, El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra, Mojave, Catalina, Big Sur, and Monterey. This year it's Ventura, a city on the Central Coast of California.

How to download

Developers can download macOS Ventura for free on any supported Mac from the Apple Support page. In July, members of the Apple Beta Software Program will begin receiving updates for installation. You can join the program for free.

When does it launch?

The public will get its hands on macOS 13 Ventura in September or October. The exact date isn't yet known.