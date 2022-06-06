At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple revealed the next-generation version of macOS. Called macOS 13 Ventura, the update will be available to the public later this year. Is your Mac going to be compatible once the update is pushed out? Let's take a look.

Compatibility changes

Between macOS Monterey and macOS Ventura, Apple has dropped support for a handful of Macs. Let's take a look:

macOS Monterey

The following Mac version work with the current version of macOS:

iMac (Late 2015 and later)

iMac Pro (all models)

MacBook (Early 2016 and later)

MacBook Air (Early 2015 and later)

MacBook Pro (Early 2015 and later)

Mac mini (Late 2014 and later)

Mac Pro (Late 2013 and later)



macOS Ventura

According to Apple's macOS Ventura's support the upcoming version of macOS is limited to the following Macs:

iMac (2017 and later) iMac Pro (2017 and later) MacBook (2017 and later) MacBook Air (2018 and later) MacBook Pro (2017 and later) Mac mini (2018 and later) Mac Pro (2019 and later) Mac Studio (2022)

As you can see, Apple removed different Macs from the support list. We'll update this post in the event Apple changes its mind on compatibility before macOS Ventura arrives later this year.