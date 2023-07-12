More than $180 off a 4K portable monitor is a great 'pimp my MacBook Air' Prime Day deal
17 extra inches of screen space for your Mac workstation.
There may be a bigger 15-inch MacBook Air on the market now, but those rocking the 13-inch model could still do with a few more inches for their workstations. And Amazon's Prime Day deals for Apple users has thrown up just the ticket.
Right now, you can pick up the 17.3-inch 4K UPerfect Portable monitor for just $513 if you add the coupon on the product page. That's a $186 saving over its usual $699 asking price.
As well suited to Xbox and PlayStation gamers as it is to Mac workers, the monitor even comes with a protective case that covers as a handy stand.
Portable power
UPerfect 4K 17-inch portable monitor |
$699 $513 at Amazon
With a 17.3 inch screen, 4K resolution and HDMI support, this portable monitor is a productivity powerhouse, with VESA wall mount support, and USB-C video output, as well as HDMI.
It's a well reviewed monitor, despite it coming from a lesser-known brand, and it even supports HDR content. It's only 500 nits of brightness, but that's not far off the spec of some far more expensive desktop monitors.
Vesa mounting gives you options to fix the screen on a desk too, while a pair of video-ready USB-C ports and HDMI inputs make it ready for whatever machine you want to power it. That's a full-size HDMI port too, making it easier to work with.
