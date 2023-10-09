My favorite keyboard for Mac is massively discounted in an early Black Friday deals offer — here’s why you should buy it

We're expecting tons of deals to land as part of the early Black Friday Amazon Big Deal Days kick off tomorrow. But rival retailers are already stepping up to challenge Amazon's pricing, and one Best Buy offer instantly caught my eye: Logitech’s MX Keys Mini Bluetooth keyboard.

A small, comfortable and minimalist keyboard, I reviewed the Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac last year and loved it — it’s not left my desk ever since. This model for sale features both PC and Mac key iconograpghy, but aside from that is identical to the one I tested. And with the Best Buy offer on today, you can save 30% off its usual asking price, bringing the price down to just $69 from its usual $99 ticket tag.

Logitech MX Keys Mini | $99 $69 at Best Buy Mini Marvel With long battery life, three different device connection points and a comfortably compact typing experience, the Logitech MX Keys Mini looks like a perfect match for your Mac, and is great to use all day long. Price Check: Amazon $99

Why I love it

Though I’ve got a lot of time for mechanical keyboards, I’ve never quite got my typing speed up to scratch with those chunkier clickier keys. So the dish-shaped chiclet caps of the MX Keys Mini lets me type away at speed without fatigue.

Logitech’s got a smart approach to Bluetooth compatibility here too, with three separate connections for three different devices, no matter what OS you’re using. So I have my keyboard set to quickly connect between my Mac, an iPad and a PC at the tap of a button, with the connection switch over taking just seconds.

The keyboard’s battery life is superb too. While its backlight will drain the power in just 10 days if it’s left constantly on at full brightness, you’ll often have it dialled much lower, if not off, and smart proximity sensors know to automatically dial the light down if you’re not present and typing. Leave the backlight off and you’ll get 5 months worth of battery life between charges, with the MX Keys Mini recharging over a simple USB-C connection.

In its pale gray color option is a great aesthetic match for a Mac too, with a simple white-on-gray color scheme. It’s understated and small enough to slide into a drawer or desk side when not in use, while never taking up that much space when in pride of place either. You could even throw it in a rucksack to take with you for on-the-go work too. In a nutshell, it’s a workhorse.

$10 may not be a huge saving, but a discount of any kind on a keyboard this good is worth a purchase in my book.