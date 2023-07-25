One of the best game launchers for Mac just got macOS Sonoma's best gaming feature

One of the best open-source gaming launchers, Heroic Games Launcher, has been updated to support macOS Sonoma and its Game Porting Toolkit.

Heroic Games Launcher is an easier way of managing your games bought from Epic Games, GOG, and Amazon, all in one place on your Mac. But this new update, which will benefit you more once macOS Sonoma launches later this year, could help lay the groundwork for unsupported games to work on the Mac too.

For those unaware, Apple's 'Game Porting Toolkit' allows developers to move their game over to a Mac running macOS Sonoma with little effort. But it goes deeper than that. A video over at Apple's developer site, explains how this is done, essentially, it's similar to its Rosetta 2 feature, which enabled apps running on Intel Macs to run on Apple silicon models by way of emulation.

The same applies here but for games. Once the latest macOS update is released, any games that are updated to have this framework will work in this launcher - and this could be huge for gaming on the Mac. "Another big addition to this release is our new Apple Gaming Port toolkit detection. This feature makes it easier to use Apple's GPTK on the Heroic launcher to play DX11 and DX12 games," the release notes state.

macOS Sonoma could finally make an impact with games

(Image credit: iMore)

We've spoken before about gaming on the Mac and how we've been here before with Apple's efforts in decades past, but with its new Toolkit, we've already seen games like Cyberpunk 2077 run on an Apple silicon Mac with almost no issues.

Heroic Games Launcher implementing this could allow for some games, such as Fortnite, to eventually run on the Mac with some updates. But on the other hand, it could also allow some games to unofficially run on the Mac thanks to the Toolkit.

Apps like Whisky have already packaged up the Toolkit as an easy-to-use tool to help run games on macOS Sonoma, so we could see these efforts apply to Heroic Games in the future.

But are there any particular games that you'd like to see come to the Mac thanks to this Toolkit? Do let us know over at the iMore Forums.