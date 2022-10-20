Refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros get another price cut from Apple

If you've been on the hunt for a great deal on a MacBook Pro, Apple is making things even more enticing for you with its refurbished models.

As spotted by MacRumors, Apple has cut the prices of its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the company's Certified Refurbished Store. Despite not releasing new generations of its pro-level laptops, the company has cut the price of its latest MacBook Pro models by an additional five percent.

That additional cut means you can save as much as fifteen percent off of the best most capable laptops that the company offers. For a brand that rarely (if ever) puts its products on sale, fifteen percent off is a great deal.

Here are some of the deals you can get:

14-inch MacBook Pro: Discount from $1,999 to $1,709

16-inch MacBook Pro: Discount from $3,499 to $2,989

Apple's Certified Refurbished store is a hidden gem

Apple's refurbished versions of the 2021 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are available to order now, with shipping times as soon as two days with express shipping. if you don't want to pay $8.00 for express shipping, regular shipping is also available for free. You can also choose your local Apple Store as the place for pickup.

Customers who take advantage of Apple's Certified Refurbished program get a "like new" device with AppleCare with savings of up to 15% on the purchase.

You will receive a like new device with genuine Apple replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned and inspected. Refurbished iOS devices will come with new battery and outer shell. Every device will come with all accessories, cables and operating systems. All Apple Certified Refurbished products are packaged in a brand new white box and will be sent to you with free shipping and returns.

If you want to find some things to spend that savings on, check out our list of the Best MacBook Pro accessories 2022.