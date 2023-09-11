Refurbished 15-inch MacBook Air gets you Apple's latest and greatest Mac for less
A 15-inch MacBook Air is now cheaper than ever if you go refurbished.
Picking up one of the best Macs around right now just got cheaper if you live in the United States or Canada.
We're big fans of the 15-inch MacBook Air and now you can pick one up of your very own for less after Apple started to sell the laptops in its refurbished store for the first time.
After previously offering refurbished 15-inch MacBook Air units in Europe last week, Apple is now also offering a number of different configurations in the United States and Canada.
More Air, less cash
Buying from the U.S. refurbished store means paying $1,099 for the base model 15-inch MacBook Air in a variety of colors right now. That's a $200 saving over the usual $1,300 that particular specification would cost. For your money, you'll get an M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU as well as 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
Looking to upgrade? The most expensive refurbished 15-inch MacBook Air currently on sale comes with 24GB of RAM and a whopping 2TB SSD for $2,199. That's a lot of laptop.
Buying a refurbished Mac from Apple is a great way to save money while getting a solid discount. These discounts were first spotted by MacRumors, with multiple colors also available for those who like to accessorize.
Each refurbished MacBook Air comes with a full one-year limited warranty and you can top that up with AppleCare Plus if you want to. Each machine has been thoroughly inspected and comes re-boxed as well. In fact, it's almost like buying a new machine in a lot of ways.
However, it's worth remembering that new laptops are often found on sale elsewhere so keep an eye on our collection of the best Mac deals before placing an order anywhere, including Apple's refurbished store.
