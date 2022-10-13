Refurbished Apple Studio Displays are now on sale with $290 off

Apple is now selling refurbished Studio Displays for the first time, opening the door for people who want to pick up Apple's latest monitor but save a few hundred dollars at the same time.

The amount of money you'll save by choosing a refurbished Studio Display depends on the model that you go for, but prices start from $1359 with a maximum saving of $240.

Refurb time

A refurbished product bought from Apple is often as good as new, with the company offering products that have been renewed with a one-year limited warranty and a 14-day returns policy. AppleCare+ can also be added to refurbished products, too.

In the case of the renewed Apple Studio Display, buyers get to choose from the base model for $1359 (opens in new tab) and the nano-texture option for $1609 (opens in new tab). The former offers a saving of $240 over new, while the latter saves $290 compared to buying a brand-new model, as first spotted by MacRumors.

No matter which model you choose you'll get a 27-inch monitor with a 5K resolution, True Tone support, and more. The display is compatible with all modern Macs and also includes a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera for video calls. Six speakers take care of sound with Spatial Audio also available.

The main option when buying your Studio Display is whether to go for that costly nano-texture model, or not. It's designed to help reduce the glare of lights around the display and can be particularly helpful when placed near a window or overhead light source. But it's notoriously difficult to clean and keep safe, meaning it's likely only a real option for those who absolutely need it.

The Studio Display went on sale in March of this year and this is the first time that Apple has sold it as a refurbished product. If you're looking for one of the best Mac monitors around and absolutely need that 5K resolution, this is an option to consider.