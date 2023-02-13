Rumored 27-inch Mini-LED Apple Display delayed again, says Ross Young
Not coming soon.
Apple has had some fantastic displays over the years, whether they’ve been in iPhones, MacBooks, or standalone displays. The latest display technology it’s after is mini-LED, which we have seen being implemented in multiple screens, including the iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro. There have been rumors about Apple launching a mini-LED monitor in the near future, but it looks like it may be farther away from launch than previously thought.
The rumored mini-LED display, which was expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023, might have been delayed once again. This isn’t the first delay we’ve seen either, and the latest rumor comes from display analyst Ross Young (opens in new tab), who has a pretty solid track record with displays.
No new information on a launch window for Apple’s mini-LED display
Apple’s rumored mini-LED display has been delayed again, Ross Young confirmed to MacRumors (opens in new tab). This isn’t coming from any new information about the display, but the lack thereof. Young says he hasn’t seen any signs of the display entering mass production, which means that the launch is unlikely to happen soon.
On the specifications side, the monitor is expected to be a 27-inch screen, with ProMotion support for refresh rates up to 120Hz. It is unclear whether this new display will be an updated version of one of the existing displays that Apple offers or a new offering. It could be a new Pro Display XDR or a 27-inch iMac that is yet to get the Apple Silicon treatment.
There have been multiple delays with the monitor, the latest of which pointed to an early 2023 launch. Young doesn’t have a new release window for us just yet, but the rumors around the existence of this display don’t suggest that it has been shelved, so we can still wait for it to join the ranks of the best Mac displays from Apple.
Palash has been a technology and entertainment journalist since 2013.
