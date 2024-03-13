Save $300 on M2 MacBook Air — get 15 inches for the same price as 13 at Best Buy

The M2 MacBook Air might have just been replaced by the shiny new M3 MacBook Air, but that just means there are going to be more deals as retailers look to clear stock — and boy do we have a doozy.

You can currently save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air with M2, bringing it down to its lowest price ever, and crucially, less than $1,000. You can currently pick one up for $999 at Best Buy, the same price that you’ll find the 13-inch on the Apple Store.

Massive MacBook savings

M2 MacBook Air 15-inch | $1,299 $999 at Best Buy The MacBook Air 15-inch hasn’t seen a lower price than this at any retailer, making for the MacBook deal of the year. No need to trade in, no need to sign up for any members-only scheme, just an excellent discount on an excellent laptop.

M2 MacBook Air 13-inch | $999 $899 at Best Buy This is a less impressive saving on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, but it's nothing to sniff at if you’ve been looking for a more portable laptop. This isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve seen on the M2 Air, but it gets you a very powerful portable companion for less than you’ll find at the Apple Store.

iMore's MacBook review king iMore's MacBook review king Gerald Lynch Editor in Chief "Even with the M3 MacBook Air now on shelves, the M2 15-inch model remains an excellent choice for the on-the-go Mac user. A great balance between portability, screen size, and power, it's the perfect marriage between design and performance. Unless you're looking to take on seriously intense workloads, the 15-inch MacBook Air is probably the best laptop out there for nearly everyone — and the M2 version, with a decent discount, still holds its own against the M3 model."

The M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is one of the best MacBooks that you can get your hands on, even now that it’s been replaced with a new model. This deal is the lowest price we’ve seen on it as well, bringing it below the $1,000 mark.

We’d say that it's well worth spending the extra $100 in this case and grabbing the 15-inch over the 13-inch model. It’s still portable but gives you more useable screen real estate so that you can get more work done throughout the day. Bear in mind that this is the 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD version of the MacBook, so those looking for a more powerful computer might want to look elsewhere, but this is more than enough laptop for most people.