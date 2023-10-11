Save $46 and add 4TB of SSD storage to your Mac (or iPhone 15!) with this rugged Samsung T7 Shield USB-C drive

Apple has a habit of ramping up the cost of internal storage space on its devices far beyond the average $-per-GB price— and making it near impossible to upgrade after purchase. So a great external drive is a must — and Samsung’s T7 Shield SSD, currently on sale for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, is a great-on-the-go option.

Samsung T7 Shield - 4TB SSD | was $246 now $199.99 at Amazon Tough and speedy, this compact SSD from Samsung offers great read and write speeds, data-protecting encryption, and rugged casing that defends it against corrupting drops and water splashes. A great deal at this price.

Currently priced at $199.99 ( $46 off its usual $246 cost) for the 4TB model, the pocketable solid-state drive is a great partner to a Mac. With a USB-C connection, you’ll get consistent read/write speeds of 1,050 / 1,000MB/s respectively, and can throw it in a bag with careless abandon, safe in the knowledge it’ll be protected by an outer elastomer layer. That’s good for an IP65 water resistance rating, and protection from drops up to 9.8 feet.

And remember, with the iPhone 15 range now supporting external USB-C accessories, you can use this drive to offload files from your phone, freeing up that precious on-device storage space.

Safe and secure data

It’s not just secure from physical damage, but from nefarious hackers too — AES 256-bit hardware encryption is onboard, keeping your data safe.

Whether you’re packing a Mac, iPad, or iPhone, Apple’s entire computing ecosystem now supports USB-C, so using a drive like this one to transfer files from one device to another is a simple and cost-effective alternative to cloud-storage solutions like iCloud.