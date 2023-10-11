Save $46 and add 4TB of SSD storage to your Mac (or iPhone 15!) with this rugged Samsung T7 Shield USB-C drive
Tough, capacious and at a great discount price for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Apple has a habit of ramping up the cost of internal storage space on its devices far beyond the average $-per-GB price— and making it near impossible to upgrade after purchase. So a great external drive is a must — and Samsung’s T7 Shield SSD, currently on sale for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, is a great-on-the-go option.
Samsung T7 Shield - 4TB SSD | was
$246 now $199.99 at Amazon
Tough and speedy, this compact SSD from Samsung offers great read and write speeds, data-protecting encryption, and rugged casing that defends it against corrupting drops and water splashes. A great deal at this price.
Currently priced at $199.99 ( $46 off its usual $246 cost) for the 4TB model, the pocketable solid-state drive is a great partner to a Mac. With a USB-C connection, you’ll get consistent read/write speeds of 1,050 / 1,000MB/s respectively, and can throw it in a bag with careless abandon, safe in the knowledge it’ll be protected by an outer elastomer layer. That’s good for an IP65 water resistance rating, and protection from drops up to 9.8 feet.
And remember, with the iPhone 15 range now supporting external USB-C accessories, you can use this drive to offload files from your phone, freeing up that precious on-device storage space.
Safe and secure data
It’s not just secure from physical damage, but from nefarious hackers too — AES 256-bit hardware encryption is onboard, keeping your data safe.
Whether you’re packing a Mac, iPad, or iPhone, Apple’s entire computing ecosystem now supports USB-C, so using a drive like this one to transfer files from one device to another is a simple and cost-effective alternative to cloud-storage solutions like iCloud.
Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of iMore, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and commercial campaigns, ensuring iMore delivers the in-depth, accurate and timely Apple content its readership deservedly expects. You'll never see him without his iPad Pro, and he loves gaming sessions with his buddies via Apple Arcade on his iPhone 14 Pro, but don't expect him to play with you at home unless your Apple TV is hooked up to a 4K HDR screen and a 7.1 surround system.
Living in London in the UK, Gerald was previously Editor of Gizmodo UK, and Executive Editor of TechRadar, and has covered international trade shows including Apple's WWDC, MWC, CES and IFA. If it has an acronym and an app, he's probably been there, on the front lines reporting on the latest tech innovations. Gerald is also a contributing tech pundit for BBC Radio and has written for various other publications, including T3 magazine, GamesRadar, Space.com, Real Homes, MacFormat, music bible DIY, Tech Digest, TopTenReviews, Mirror.co.uk, Brandish, Kotaku, Shiny Shiny and Lifehacker. Gerald is also the author of 'Get Technology: Upgrade Your Future', published by Aurum Press, and also holds a Guinness world record on Tetris. For real.