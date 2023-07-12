Save $85 on Samsung's 32-inch 4K monitor aimed at Mac-using content creators

Monitors are one of the most expensive purchases you can make when setting up a home office — and that expense only rises if you're a content creator. Getting a monitor that offers not only pin-sharp detail but also accurately-graded colors often means reaching into the thousands of dollars for a top quality screen.

But Samsung's affordable ViewFinity range bucks that trend by offering professional-grade screens at a more affordable price point.

And for Prime Day 2023, you're able to save even more cash on Samsung's 32-inch 4k ViewFinity S8 monitor — it's had its price slashed by $85, bringing it down to just $279.99, from a usual asking price of $364.

Creative credentials

Samsung Viewfinity S8 | $364 $279.99 at Amazon 32-inches of 4K goodness from Samsung, the ViewFinity S8 is a great option for content creators thanks to its superb color accuracy and professional factory calibration finish.

So what makes the monitor special?

Other than the fact it's one of the few pro-grade monitors that won't break the bank, the Samsung ViewFinity S8 offers 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut accuracy, boasts up to a billion colors, and has been certified for Pantone validation to ensure accurate colors against the famous standards of those kings of color. Professional factory calibration means that it'll be ready to match industry standards right out of the box, too.

This 32-inch model meets the VESA DisplayHDR 600 standard too. That's not the brightest monitor for HDR work admittedly, but more than enough to work with, and a damn sight brighter than your average budget monitor.

