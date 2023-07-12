Save $85 on Samsung's 32-inch 4K monitor aimed at Mac-using content creators
The Samsung ViewFinity S8 is down to just $279.99 for Prime Day.
Monitors are one of the most expensive purchases you can make when setting up a home office — and that expense only rises if you're a content creator. Getting a monitor that offers not only pin-sharp detail but also accurately-graded colors often means reaching into the thousands of dollars for a top quality screen.
But Samsung's affordable ViewFinity range bucks that trend by offering professional-grade screens at a more affordable price point.
And for Prime Day 2023, you're able to save even more cash on Samsung's 32-inch 4k ViewFinity S8 monitor — it's had its price slashed by $85, bringing it down to just $279.99, from a usual asking price of $364.
Creative credentials
Samsung Viewfinity S8 |
$364 $279.99 at Amazon
32-inches of 4K goodness from Samsung, the ViewFinity S8 is a great option for content creators thanks to its superb color accuracy and professional factory calibration finish.
So what makes the monitor special?
Other than the fact it's one of the few pro-grade monitors that won't break the bank, the Samsung ViewFinity S8 offers 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut accuracy, boasts up to a billion colors, and has been certified for Pantone validation to ensure accurate colors against the famous standards of those kings of color. Professional factory calibration means that it'll be ready to match industry standards right out of the box, too.
This 32-inch model meets the VESA DisplayHDR 600 standard too. That's not the brightest monitor for HDR work admittedly, but more than enough to work with, and a damn sight brighter than your average budget monitor.
Not for you? Find the best Apple Studio Display deal near you
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of iMore, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and commercial campaigns, ensuring iMore delivers the in-depth, accurate and timely Apple content its readership deservedly expects. You'll never see him without his iPad Pro, and he loves gaming sessions with his buddies via Apple Arcade on his iPhone 14 Pro, but don't expect him to play with you at home unless your Apple TV is hooked up to a 4K HDR screen and a 7.1 surround system.
Living in London in the UK, Gerald was previously Editor of Gizmodo UK, and Executive Editor of TechRadar, and has covered international trade shows including Apple's WWDC, MWC, CES and IFA. If it has an acronym and an app, he's probably been there, on the front lines reporting on the latest tech innovations. Gerald is also a contributing tech pundit for BBC Radio and has written for various other publications, including T3 magazine, GamesRadar, Space.com, Real Homes, MacFormat, music bible DIY, Tech Digest, TopTenReviews, Mirror.co.uk, Brandish, Kotaku, Shiny Shiny and Lifehacker. Gerald is also the author of 'Get Technology: Upgrade Your Future', published by Aurum Press, and also holds a Guinness world record on Tetris. For real.
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter
By Gerald Lynch