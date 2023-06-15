The 2023 Mac Pro has its first big bug and it's bad news for hard drive users
There's a problem with SATA hard drives.
Buyers of the new Apple silicon 2023 Mac Pro might find that their SATA hard drives don't necessarily behave as they expected them to. Apple says that it's aware of the issue and is working on a fix.
The issue, Apple says, is caused when some SATA hard drives disconnect from the Mac Pro when it wakes from sleep. Macs that never go to sleep won't be impacted by this issue, however.
Thankfully, Apple is aware of the issue and it intends to have a fix for the problem in a "future macOS update." It isn't clear when that update will be made available, but there are some steps that can be taken to try and work around the bug for now.
No sleep for you
Apple confirmed the issue in a support document, spotted by MacRumors, suggesting that only some internal SATA drives will be affected.
"Certain models of internal SATA drives might unexpectedly disconnect from your computer after your Mac wakes from sleep," Apple's support document reads. "This can occur if your Mac automatically goes to sleep or if you manually put your Mac to sleep. If you see a message that your disk was not ejected properly, you can restart your Mac to reconnect to the drive."
The fix, for now at least, is to disable the Mac Pro's automatic sleep feature entirely until the fix has been implemented.
The 2023 Mac Pro is the first to sport Apple silicon, of course. It uses the M2 Ultra, a chip that is also available in the high-end Mac Studio. In fact, that could be the best Mac for a lot of people thanks to its lower price — assuming you don't need things like these internal SATA connectors that seem to be causing the Mac Pro problems right now.
The new M2 Ultra Mac Pro is available now, starting at $6,999.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.