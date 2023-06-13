The M2 Ultra Mac Pro is benchmarked with predictably awesome results

If you're considering treating yourself to a new M2 Ultra Mac Pro you're probably already expecting it to do something for you that your previous Mac couldn't manage. And that's what you'll get, and then some.

The early benchmarks for the M2 Ultra Mac Studio already suggested that the first Apple silicon Mac Pro would destroy the previous Intel iterations. Now, the first M2 Ultra Mac Pro benchmarks have confirmed exactly that.

In fact, the new Mac Pro is so fast that even those who had the previous best Mac Pro available will see a huge upgrade when buying the new model.

Speed demon

The new Geekbench 6 results, spotted by MacRumors, show the M2 Ultra Mac Pro as achieving a single-core score of 2,794 and a multi-core score of 21,453. That's mighty impressive, and that's before you consider what the best Intel Mac Pro was capable of.

The best Mac Pro that you could buy before was the Intel-based Mac Pro with a 28-core Xeon W processor. That managed scores of just 1,378 and 10,390 in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. That means the new Apple silicon Mac Pro is more than twice as fast, at least in these benchmarks.

That Mac Pro cost almost $13,000, by the way. You can put an M2 Ultra Mac Pro on your desk for $6,999, while the Mac Studio with the same chip is just $3,999.

With that in mind, it's easy to see why some people might want to upgrade their old Intel Mac, even if they spent big on it in the first place. Those figures also drive home just how impressive the Mac Studio is as well, especially if you don't need the expansion opportunities afforded by the Mac Pro's larger chassis.