These new Apple Park FaceTime backgrounds in the latest macOS Sequoia beta let you get up close and personal with Apple's HQ

One of my favorite macOS Sequoia features is backgrounds for FaceTime. And in the second beta of macOS Sequoia 15.1, Apple has added some new FaceTime backgrounds. They're all based on the tech giant's very own architectural marvel – Apple Park. They let you get up close and personal with Apple's HQ.

It's a feature that other video calling apps, such as Google Meet and Zoom, have had for a while. But with FaceTime typically used more for social calls than work calls, it'll be interesting to see how popular this feature becomes. You can use one of your own images, or pick from one of the ones that Apple has added. This feature also expands to other video calling apps, letting you select new backgrounds from your camera settings built-in to the Menu Bar rather than the app's own settings.

And the default slate of backgrounds has now expanded to include 9 images from Apple Park. One standout is the background featuring Apple Park’s rainbow arch. But you can also pick from the Steve Jobs Theater, outside the campus inside the building, and other scenic locations around Apple's HQ.

macOS Sequoia 15.1 is still in its developer beta phase, with a full release expected later this year. We do not recommend that you install the developer beta on your device, as it is unstable. For anyone that does want to try out the new update, the macOS Sequoia public beta is available to download right now.

What else is coming in macOS Sequoia?

macOS Sequoia is the name of macOS 15, coming to all of Apple's best Macs and MacBooks in the fall. Announced at WWDC 2024 and currently available through the macOS Sequoia beta, the headline feature is of course Apple Intelligence.

Beyond that, there's an epic new iPhone Mirroring feature that lets you use any iPhone on your Mac, even when it's in standBy Mode. There's a new Windows tiling feature, and the new Passwords app also features.

More from iMore