These new BenQ monitors could be the best choice for MacBook users

While you typically hook your desktop computer up to a monitor, plenty opt to connect the best MacBooks instead. You can dock the laptop, and get double usage out of your machine. But if you're using your MacBook with a monitor, getting a screen that plays nice is probably a good idea. Enter BenQ's latest addition: the MA Series of monitors, designed for MacBooks.

The MA Series monitors are designed with the kind of seamless integration that'll make you swoon. They sync up your brightness and volume settings directly with your MacBook, which means no more fiddling around to get things just right. And with BenQ’s Display Pilot 2 software, you can set up your screen with just a tap – easy peasy. Plus, they come with all the ports you could ever need: two USB-C, two HDMI, and a single-cable USB-C power delivery that keeps your MacBook charged at all times.

These screens are designed to be the perfect match for MacBook users, blending seamlessly with that minimalist aesthetic we all know and love. The 27-inch MA270U starts at $459.99/£449.99, while the larger 32-inch MA320U will set you back $599.99/£549.99.

What else can BenQ's MA Series monitors do?

One of the biggest gripes with most external monitors is that they just can’t keep up with the vibrant, true-to-life colours you see on your MacBook screen. Enter BenQ’s Mac colour-tuning technology – a fancy term that means these monitors actually replicate those gorgeous MacBook colours accurately. Peter Huang, the CEO of BenQ, claims that the MA Series is the first to nail this tricky feat, ensuring your 4K display isn’t just big, but also beautifully accurate.

The 27” and 32” displays offer a significant upgrade from the cramped screen real estate of even the largest MacBook Pro, making these monitors perfect for those who need extra workspace for their creative endeavours or just more room to juggle a million tabs (you know who you are). With flexible height and angle adjustments, you can set it up just how you like it.

