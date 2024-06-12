This 5K monitor is a Studio Display with one feature Apple can't touch... literally

I love using Apple’s own Studio Display. It's the perfect size, looks great, and obviously plugs and plays seamlessly with my Mac. But not everybody loves it. And if you're a Mac creative looking for a new monitor, Alogic's newest screen might entice you. It offers one key feature that Apple can't touch... literally.

Alogic Clarity 5K Touch is a 27-inch UHD monitor that's here to shake up your creative space with a blend of high resolution, touch capabilities, and colour accuracy that would make a rainbow weep with envy. All these features could make this screen one of the best monitors for Mac, especially considering we gave the 4K Clarity Max Touch 4.5 stars in our review. It's available to order now from Alogic, and you can snag one for $999, or in the UK at £899, and in Europe at €1099.

What can it do?

The Clarity 5K Touch offers a maximum resolution of 5120x2880. The IPS panel, backed by Quantum Dot technology, ensures rich and vibrant colours, with 130% NTSC, 97% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, and 99% Adobe RGB. What makes this monitor stand out in the sea of screens is its touch capability. With 10-point multi-touch support, you can pinch, zoom, and swipe to your heart’s content. Stylus compatibility means you can doodle, draw, and design with precision.

Alogic hasn’t skimped on the extras, either. This monitor comes with an array of ports. You get two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB-C that handles video, data, and even charges your laptop with a nifty 65W power delivery. Add in two USB-A ports for your accessories, a 3.5mm audio jack, and you’re looking at a streamlined setup that can turn any cluttered workspace into a minimalist’s dream.

Physically, the monitor is as versatile as they come. It pivots, tilts, and swivels, letting you adjust it to the perfect angle for your work or Netflix binge session. The edge-to-edge display and sleek design mean it’ll look right at home in any modern studio. And with a brightness of up to 400 nits, you won’t be squinting at your screen even on the sunniest of days.

The Clarity 5K Touch is also ready to pump out some decent sound with its 5W dual speakers. They likely won’t replace your studio monitors, but for casual listening, they’re more than adequate. And if you need to keep the noise down, the audio out port has got you covered.

This monitor comes with a 2-year warranty. So, if you manage to break it, Alogic has your back. Plus, this screen will play nice with Chromebook and Microsoft devices – in addition to your Mac.

