This new BenQ 32-inch monitor could be the perfect display for Mac creatives — MacBook mode, custom controls, and Thunderbolt connectivity for 4K output

If you are a Mac creative and you’re looking for a new display but Apple’s own Studio Display doesn't entice you, the perfect solution may have just arrived.

This week, BenQ, known for making great displays, announced the PD3225U . BenQ’s new product is a 32-inch 4K IPS monitor with a 2,000:1 contrast ratio and intelligent color matching to align perfectly with your MacBook. The MacBook’s Liquid Retina display is gorgeous, and the PD3225U has a specifically designed M-book mode to fit seamlessly into your workspace. Thanks to Thunderbolt 3, it is also capable of extending a 4K display with nothing but a USB-C cable and can daisy-chain dual 4K monitors.

BenQ’s new monitor employs IPS Black technology, allowing for much deeper blacks. This means users will get accurate colors when designing, editing, and viewing creations. As well as having color matching for Macs and MacBooks, the PD3225U has an intuitive shortcut functionality, with users able to change the brightness of the display through the Magic Keyboard. All these features could make the BenQ PD3225U one of the best monitors for Mac.

Who is the new BenQ monitor for?

If you are just looking for something to watch videos on or play a few games, you could get something for much cheaper than the PD3225U’s $1,099 MSRP. However, that’s not the purpose of the PD3235U, which is aimed at professionals and creatives who require the best color accuracy possible.

In our BenQ PD3230U review , a previous model, we gave it five stars, praising its incredible display, design, and build quality. The new PD3225U only seems set to build on this, with even more smart features for creatives. If you edit videos, draw art, or generally work in a creative field that requires clean visuals, you will get a lot out of that excellent screen and smart color matching. The BenQ PD3225U is now available for preorder from the BenQ site with an unspecified launch date.