This new OLED monitor from Dough will help reduce screen reflections on your Mac

Dough's new flagship Spectrum Black OLED 1440p monitor will be available next month with a gorgeous glossy display that helps reduce screen reflections by 70% compared to the previous model.

It's a 27-inch glass 1440p glass OLED monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.3ms response time for all your gaming needs. The Spectrum Black has two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort, and USB Type-C with power delivery to connect and charge your Mac from one single cable - oh, and a beautiful display that packs a punch.

The Spectrum Black, formerly known as Spectrum OLED, provides " perfect contrast offered by its OLED panel equipped with cover glass. Spectrum Black is now designed with Corning Gorilla Glass with DXC, which delivers best-in-class optical performance and industry-leading abrasion resistance. When compared to the previous Spectrum model, ambient contrast ratio is increased by 40%, and reflections are reduced by 70%."

So if you're constantly annoyed at glare on your monitor, the Spectrum Black could be the option for you. Combining all the benefits of OLED technology, like deep blacks and low response times, with a glossy display could make this monitor stand above its non-glossy counterparts.

We can't wait to try the Dough Spectrum Black for ourselves as we were incredibly impressed with Dough's Spectrum 4K OLED gaming monitor and its glossy display technology. If the Spectrum Black comes close to its sibling, then this could be one of the best monitors for Mac.

Preorder now for a cheaper price

The Dough Spectrum Black will be available in July for $1099, but you can get a huge discount if you pre-order before June 15th, dropping the price for the monitor with its Gorilla Glass DXC cover down to $899 with a built-in VESA mount. You'll need to pay $99 for a stand, however, so that's something to keep in mind.

If you don't want the benefits of the glossy glass cover, you can opt for a matte display for $699, all other specs remain the same.