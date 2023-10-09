Turn one port into eight with Belkin's USB-C Docking Station and this 30% Amazon Prime Big Deal Days saving
Dock and roll.
Amazon's Big Deal Days event kicks off later this week, but one dock deal we've had our eye on is already live and even better than we'd hoped for. That's because right now you can get Belkin's stellar USB-C docking station for MacBook and iPad for just $160 instead of $230, a saving of 30% on its usual price.
With a subtle, compact design, eight ports, and a hefty saving, there's no reason to delay on this one!
Belkin USB-C docking station — $70 off
Belkin USB-C docking station |
$229
A dock for all your needs
This Belkin USB-C docking station comes with dual 4K monitor support thanks to two HDMI ports. It can support three peripherals with its USB-A connections, as well as one over USB-C. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack, gigabit ethernet slot, and 85W of passthrough power.
Price Check: Best Buy - not available | B&H Photo $229
Should you buy this Belkin USB-C docking station?
If you've got a MacBook, an iPad, or a Windows laptop, a docking station can transform your connectivity and upgrade your workspace in a flash. Because of their smaller size, MacBooks, especially devices like the MacBook Air, are often very limited in terms of the ports they offer. This is great for portability but not so good for connecting different accessories.
With just one port and this dock, you can open up your MacBook to three USB-A ports, which is great for connecting mice, keyboards, hard drives, and more. There's a 3.5mm jack for plugging in speakers or headphones, a gigabit ethernet cable for speedy connectivity, and two HDMI ports so you can power two 4K monitors simultaneously for unparalleled screen real estate. Power and connectivity come by way of a single USB-C port, which provides the data for all of this and 85W of charging so you don't need to plug your MacBook into a wall socket.
