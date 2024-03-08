Your brand new M3 MacBook Air will receive a macOS update the moment it gets through the door

As with so many new devices, the M3 MacBook Air models are getting a day-one update. The machines will ship with macOS 14.3, only to receive an immediate update to macOS 14.4, according to MacRumors. The 14.4 update launched for users of existing machines on March 7, so the update will roll out to new MacBooks the moment they boot up.

If you’ve bought a new computer, phone, or even games console in the last few years, you’re probably used to day-one updates — they’re just parts of the setup process now.

M3 MacBook Air launches today

The M3 MacBook Air releases today, as Apple starts to ship out preordered units to users. Reviews of the MacBook are already live, including ours, where it received the coveted five stars.

Last year, I said the M2 15-inch MacBook Air was “the perfect MacBook Air for almost everyone,” and I’ll say the same thing this year about the 15-inch MacBook Air with M3.

The M3 MacBook Air is a powerful laptop, powered by Apple’s latest homegrown silicon. The M3 chip is the same as the processor that powers the M3 MacBook Pro, bringing a massive boost to performance if you’ve been stuck with an M1 or Intel-based MacBook.

The design remains unchanged from the previous M2 models, carrying over its svelte aluminum chassis and sumptuous color choice of Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Space Gray. They’re effortlessly thin as well, making them easy to slip into a backpack and carry around with you over the course of the day, doing work away from your desk when you need an escape.

You can now order the MacBook from any good retailer, or you can head over to the Apple Store and grab one from there. It’s available in two sizes: A 13-inch and 15-inch variant. Other than screen size, there’s no real difference between the two laptops, apart from speaker performance.

The 13-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,099, while the 15-inch model starts at $1,299. If you want better specs on your new MacBook, you’ll have to pay extra — we’d recommend upgrading to 16GB of RAM for an extra $200.