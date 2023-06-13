Your M2 Ultra Mac Pro is a 'product of Thailand' but is still assembled in the USA, Apple says
The new Mac has some new text.
Apple's 2019 iMac was assembled in the United States and it was something that the company made a big deal about. It even saw then-president Donald Trump make an appearance at an Apple factory in Texas, but things are a little different for the new 2023 Mac Pro. But also somehow the same, too.
It appears that buyers of the new M2 Ultra-powered Mac Pro will still get a machine that has been assembled in the United States, but there's a strange addition to the fine print.
That fine print now says that the Mac Pro is a "product of Thailand," but it isn't yet clear why the change needed to be made.
Designed by Apple in California
MacRumors reports that the new Mac Pro is assembled at the same Austin, Texas factory that started doing that exact job back in 2013. That led to a Mac Pro coming with the fine print that simply read "Designed by Apple in California. Assembled in USA."
However, the new Mac Pro makes a slight change, saying "Designed by Apple in California. Product of Thailand. Final assembly in the USA."
Realistically none of this will make the M2 Ultra that sits inside this thing any less impressive, but it's an interesting little tidbit regardless.
The new Mac Pro can be ordered from Apple now with a starting price of $6,999, with Apple Stores also accepting orders with delivery windows often stretching into the two-week timeframe. If you need something sooner, the M2 Ultra Mac Studio has proven popular among those who have tested it to date and has the same performance on tap.
Apple announced the new Mac Pro and Mac Studio during the WWDC 2023 event on June 5 alongside the equally-new 15-inch MacBook Air. That laptop is also available for order today, too.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.