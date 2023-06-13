Your M2 Ultra Mac Pro is a 'product of Thailand' but is still assembled in the USA, Apple says

Apple's 2019 iMac was assembled in the United States and it was something that the company made a big deal about. It even saw then-president Donald Trump make an appearance at an Apple factory in Texas, but things are a little different for the new 2023 Mac Pro. But also somehow the same, too.

It appears that buyers of the new M2 Ultra-powered Mac Pro will still get a machine that has been assembled in the United States, but there's a strange addition to the fine print.

That fine print now says that the Mac Pro is a "product of Thailand," but it isn't yet clear why the change needed to be made.

Designed by Apple in California

MacRumors reports that the new Mac Pro is assembled at the same Austin, Texas factory that started doing that exact job back in 2013. That led to a Mac Pro coming with the fine print that simply read "Designed by Apple in California. Assembled in USA."

However, the new Mac Pro makes a slight change, saying "Designed by Apple in California. Product of Thailand. Final assembly in the USA."

Realistically none of this will make the M2 Ultra that sits inside this thing any less impressive, but it's an interesting little tidbit regardless.

The new Mac Pro can be ordered from Apple now with a starting price of $6,999, with Apple Stores also accepting orders with delivery windows often stretching into the two-week timeframe. If you need something sooner, the M2 Ultra Mac Studio has proven popular among those who have tested it to date and has the same performance on tap.

Apple announced the new Mac Pro and Mac Studio during the WWDC 2023 event on June 5 alongside the equally-new 15-inch MacBook Air. That laptop is also available for order today, too.