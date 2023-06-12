M2 Ultra Mac Studio review round-up - who needs a Mac Pro?

Apple announced a refreshed Mac Studio with the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chip during the WWDC event on June 5, and now the early reviews are starting to roll in.

The new Mac Studio uses the same M2 Ultra as the new Mac Pro, putting it firmly at the top of Apple's Mac lineup and confirming that it is very much the best Mac for those who need the ultimate in power. At least, that's what we'd assumed.

So how did the M2 Ultra Mac Studio fare, and is it as fast as we'd expected it to be? Early benchmarks suggested so, but what did reviewers think? Let's find out.

Super-fast

The M2 Ultra comes with a 24-core CPI and a 32-core Neural Engine, while GPUs are available with up to 76 cores. With support for up to 192GB of RAM and a starting price of $3,999, it was always going to be a speedy Mac. And these reviews back up that assumption.

The M2 Ultra Mac Studio replaces the previous M1 Ultra version at the top of Apple's Mac lineup, and as some reviewers have already noted that was already an exceptional Mac. Now, it's even better and those buying a new high-end computer can't go wrong with a top-end Mac Studio.

Alongside the M2 Ultra, Apple also offers the Mac Studio in M2 Max configuration which is also likely to be more than enough for the majority of users. While Apple did give the M2 Ultra flavor of Mac Studio to most reviewers, some did receive the M2 Max version and yes, it's very fast as well.

The new Mac Studio starts at $1,999 for the M2 Max offering and goes on sale tomorrow, June 13.