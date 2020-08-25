A new report from DigiTimes says MacBook sales have increased by 20% compared to 2019.

In its latest report DigiTimes notes:

Recent sales of its MacBook devices, including MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineups, have increased over 20% from a year earlier, with shipments of related products to Japan and Asia Pacific hitting record highs, said the sources, citing data from Apple.

The news is cause for celebration amongst Taiwan's diode makers, who "will be able to maintain their shipment momentum in the third quarter of 2020." According to industry sources, work-from-home activities have spurred "robust" demand for both notebooks and tablets.

In a noteworthy tidbit, DigiTimes also reports that diode makers "have yet to ramp up related shipments for the next-generation iPhone devices which are expected to be released soon", claiming they are still shipping diode products for current-gen models. This ties in with the theme of reports across this year stating the iPhone 12's release date will be delayed.

The report also reflects Apple's own earnings for 2020 which saw big growth in both Mac and iPad sales. Apple's bumper 2020 in computing has been driven in part by positive customer responses to both the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple announced at WWDC 20 that it plans to release a new Apple Silicon Mac by the end of 2020, it is rumored this will almost certainly be a 13-inch MacBook Pro.