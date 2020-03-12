Space Gray MacBook ProSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Previously rumored ARM MacBooks may arrive as early as Q4 of 2020.
  • Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple's own chips may feature in MacBooks coming then or in Q1 of 2021.
  • It has long been reported that Apple plans to move its Macs to ARM-based processors.

A report from Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple-designed chips may feature in MacBooks as early as Q4 of 2020.

According to a report from MacRumors:

In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said Apple plans to launch MacBook models with its own custom processors in the fourth quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021. Kuo did not indicate whether these will be MacBook Pro or MacBook Air models, or both, nor did he share any further details.

Rumors have suggested that Apple is working on custom Arm-based processors that would allow it to transition away from its current MacBook processor supplier Intel, which has occasionally experienced delays with its chips.

Rumors that the MacBook will transition to ARM-based processors have been around for some time. More recently, speculation began to ramp up as an earlier prediction from Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple's own processors could feature in a MacBook released in 2021. Now, Kuo seems to have adjusted that prediction slightly, opening up the possibility that an ARM-based MacBook featuring Apple's own chips might debut as early as the end of this year.

As Steve Troughton-Smith has previously noted:

There is no indication from Kuo's prediction as to whether an ARM-based Macbook with an Apple-designed chip would be a MacBook Air, Pro or some other model. Nor is there information regarding whether this would be a single model or a lineup of different variations.