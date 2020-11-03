Mack Trucks CarplaySource: Mack Trucks

  • Mack Trucks adds CarPlay to its trucks.
  • It's coming to its Anthem, Pinnacle, and Granite models.
  • "CarPlay provides drivers a safer, yet easier way to use their Apple iPhone."

Mack Trucks has announced that it is bringing support for Apple CarPlay to a ton of its trucks for the first time. So long as you're driving around in one of its Anthem, Pinnacle, and Granite models with the Mack infotainment system, you're golden.

The announcement came via press release with the truck maker pointing to the safety aspect of CarPlay as one of the reasons it's being added.

Mack TrucksSource: Mack Trucks

Apple CarPlay provides drivers a safer, yet easier way to use their Apple iPhone and its capabilities while driving. Once connected, CarPlay displays key functions like navigation, phone controls and music on the Mack infotainment system. Customers whose trucks are spec'd with the infotainment system can upgrade to CarPlay with a simple software update at their dealership.

The news that existing trucks can be updated to support CarPlay is excellent news indeed. Nobody is going to have to buy a whole new truck just to get CarPlay so this is a good move.

