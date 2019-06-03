At WWDC 2019, Apple announced the next big update to macOS, which supports the Mac mini, iMac, Mac Pro, MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. MacOS 10.15 Catalina will this fall although an exact date hasn't been announced. There are plenty of new features coming our way, including the following.

What's new with macOS 10.15 Catalina?

There are dozens of new features coming to macOS 10.15 later this year. Some are bigger than others, of course.

Three new Apple replace iTunes

In Mac, Apple is splitting iTunes into three separate apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV. Not surprisingly, Apple Music is a lot like iTunes. It also offers syncing capabilities. Apple Podcasts offers an interesting search feature that uses machine learning to help you find the podcast you heard about but forget its name. The Apple TV offers 4K HDR playback and Dolby Vision Atmos. It looks similar to the iOS version of Apple TV.

Sidecar

With Sidecar, you can use your iPad as a second display for Mac! This feature works wirelessly and wired.

Accessibility

On macOS Catalina, there is now voice control that lets you control your Mac (and iOS devices) entirely with your voice.

Find My

Find My iPhone and Find My Friends is now Find My on macOS and iOS.

Activation Lock

Available on all Macs with a T2 chip, a thief will find your Mac useless with the new activation lock system.

Updated Apps

Existing Mac apps like Reminders are getting minor updates in macOS Catalina.

ScreenTime for Mac

One year after it arrived on iOS, ScreenTime is coming to macOS too. The controls allow you to keep track of your usage on Mac and also restrict the content that's available. You can also use ScreenTime to turn off features at certain times of the day.

Project Catalyst

Goodbye, Marzipan, hello Project Catalyst. This new program will allow developers to create apps that will work across multiple Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

When can I download the official version of macOS Catalina?

macOS 10.15 is available as a beta for developers right now. If you're not a developer you'll be able to download it for free this fall.

If you plan on downloading the developer beta, be smart about it: If you only have a single Mac, make sure you create a partition to run beta software or install on a secondary Mac you don't rely on for everyday use.

The final version — the public version that is no longer in beta — will be available this fall as a free update in the Mac App Store.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.