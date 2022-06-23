Apple has enabled a new macOS Ventura security feature in the latest developer beta that will ensure USB-C and Thunderbolt accessories must ask for permission before they can access your data.

In the release notes of beta 2 Apple has confirmed that the new macOS Ventura feature is now live. From Apple:

On portable Mac computers with Apple silicon, new USB and Thunderbolt accessories require user approval before the accessory can communicate with macOS for connections wired directly to the USB-C port. This doesn't apply to power adapters, standalone displays, or connections to an approved hub. Devices can still charge if you choose Don't Allow.

The feature, which will only work on Apple's best MacBooks featuring Apple silicon, will ensure that new USB and Thunderbolt accessories need permission before accessing data on your device. It doesn't apply to powered hubs or displays, and you can still charge a device even without permission.

The new system feature can be toggled in settings, with the default set to "Ask for new accessories", there is one accessibility Switch Control setting that can be used to turn the feature off, and approved devices can connect to a locked Mac for up to three days.

This is a welcome new security feature that should ensure Mac users are less at risk from potentially nefarious accessories or even from attempts to steal data should a device be lost or stolen.

Another new feature added to this week's round of betas is a new mail tool that can display the official logo of companies within emails so you know that the emails are from a trusted source. This is available on both macOS and iOS 16.

The macOS Ventura beta will be made available to the public next month and will be officially released in the fall.