What you need to know
- Twitter leaker L0vetodream has us wondering whether we might get a non-Pro Magic Keyboard.
- The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is just that – for the iPad Pro.
- But that doesn't mean we wouldn't like to see it work with other iPads, too.
Apple could be getting ready to announce an iPad Magic Keyboard, similar to that already available for iPad Pro, according to Twitter user @L0vetodream.
The name L0vetodream has been popping up a lot lately with the anonymous Twitter account sharing details left and right. Most of those details have surrounded products that haven't been released yet so it's difficult to know whether they're accurate. They did share a claimed iPhone 12 logic board, though. And that – so far – looks legit. So when the same Twitter account suggests a new Magic Keyboard for use with non-Pro iPads could be coming, it's worth taking note.
This tweet takes the same form as others, with the leaker suggesting it's a dream. Either way, here it is.
in my dream Magic keyboard not only for the iPad Pro— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 11, 2020
Currently, the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is just that, a keyboard for the iPad Pro. Making one work with other iPads would require some work to get magnets and whatnot to line up. Still, Apple makes the iPads so it knows exactly what magnets it needs and where. It certainly isn't beyond the realms of possibility that this could happen.
But will it? Maybe – WWDC is just around the corner, after all!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
We review GVIEWIN's heavy-duty cutie, the Floden Series iPhone Case
If you've been looking for a heavy-duty iPhone case that also happens to be pretty, look no further than GVIEWIN's Floden Series iPhone Case.
MSI's Creator 17 notebook shows what to expect from a mini-LED MacBook Pro
Rumors of a MacBook Pro making use of new mini-LED tech have been around for months and now we get to see what all the fuss is about. But it isn't Apple leading the way – it's MSI.
9 iPhone 12 models and new Mac model numbers listed in Eurasian database
8 new iPhone model numbers and one Mac have been listed on the Eurasian Economic Commission's database.
Get the college grad in your life something special this year
After years of grueling class schedules, late-night cram sessions, stressful exams, and maybe the occasional party, its time for your college kid to graduate. Here's a list of some great gifts you can give your college graduate to welcome them to the world.