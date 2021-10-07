A new "Apple Watch & MagSafe Compatible Power Bank" is available for order from Ingiegogo for just $43, making this not only great value but perhaps the one charging device to rule them all.

Designed to be able to charge an iPhone and Apple Watch from a single battery, this battery pack also comes with a kickstand so you can be watching content while charging. Need to charge another device using an old-fashioned cable? A USB-C output will handle that with 20W charging supported. Wireless charging tops out at 7.5W.

This could be a good companion for that new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 — especially if you're spending time on the road and want to avoid taking a bunch of chargers with you.