What you need to know
- A new MagSafe battery pack with Apple Watch support is available now via Indiegogo.
- Priced at just $43, the early bird special will see units ship in December.
A new "Apple Watch & MagSafe Compatible Power Bank" is available for order from Ingiegogo for just $43, making this not only great value but perhaps the one charging device to rule them all.
Designed to be able to charge an iPhone and Apple Watch from a single battery, this battery pack also comes with a kickstand so you can be watching content while charging. Need to charge another device using an old-fashioned cable? A USB-C output will handle that with 20W charging supported. Wireless charging tops out at 7.5W.
This could be a good companion for that new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 — especially if you're spending time on the road and want to avoid taking a bunch of chargers with you.
Our Hybrid Wireless Battery streamlines the functions of other power banks and chargers into one, allowing you to charge your devices wirelessly or with a cable, without compromising on power and speed.
Two built-in coils automatically identify the device being connected, and the Hybrid Wireless Battery also features a USB-C port for cable charging. The charger is lightweight but is equipped with 5000 mAh capacity and 7.5W of power for charging wirelessly.
There is also a built-in kickstand that allows you to keep your phone standing on its own at any angle, a perfect feature if you regularly need to watch videos, join calls, or read on the go.
CIO says that it will be ready to ship chargers in December and the Indiegogo campaign is already 941% funded, perhaps showing just how popular this little magnetic charger is already proving to be.
Not convinced? Our list of the best MagSafe battery packs might be a good place to check out, too.
Review: Feel good carrying your Macbook with the Incase Travel Pack
It's not always easy to find just the right laptop bag for travel, but the Incase Travel Pack is one you should consider with its many thoughtful features. It's made from recycled polyester, so you can feel good about carrying it.
Apple wants CarPlay to control A/C, interact with car instruments, and more
Apple wants to improve the abilities of CarPlay, but it'll need carmakers to be on board with it all first.
In-app purchase alternative from Paddle will see apps rejected, says expert
Thursday saw the release of a touted in-app purchase alternative from revenue company Paddle, however, one legal expert says using the system will see developers' apps rejected by Apple.
Keep your iPhone 12 Pro safe and still use MagSafe with these great cases
To get the most out of MagSafe on your iPhone 12 Pro while keeping it safe, you'll need a great MagSafe-compatible case. Here are our current favorites.