If you're picking up a new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and want a MagSafe case or charger, you might have a wait on your hands. A number of cases and colors, not to mention the MagSafe Charger itself, are already showing delivery windows of early November.

Oddly, it seems everyone is going for the $59 Leather Wallet with MagSafe – you can't get one of those delivered until the first week of December. Why people?!

Beyond that $59 slip of leather, it's easy to see why the MagSafe accessories are popular. Here's how Apple describes the tech.

MagSafe improves wireless charging for a better, more efficient experience, and introduces an ecosystem of easy-to-attach accessories that beautifully complement iPhone 12 models.7 MagSafe delivers a unique experience to iPhone, featuring an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil, optimized for alignment and efficiency, that perfectly connects to iPhone every time. MagSafe chargers efficiently provide up to 15W of power, while still accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices. Charging solutions include the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger for use with iPhone and Apple Watch, as well as new silicone, leather, and clear cases that easily snap onto the back of iPhone, and a leather wallet. Customers can also expect innovative MagSafe accessories from third-party manufacturers.

The most important part of all this – the MagSafe Charger itself – isn't going to land on anyone's doorstep until November 2 at the earliest if ordered today.