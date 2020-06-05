Following reports over recent months that the iPhone 12 has been delayed, a major iPhone supplier has told analysts this is indeed true.

As Bloomberg reports:

Broadcom Inc., a major Apple Inc. supplier, suggested the latest iPhones will be launched later than usual this year. Hock Tan, chief executive officer of Broadcom, discussed a "major product cycle delay" at a "large North American mobile phone" customer, during an earnings conference call with analysts on Thursday. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said the delay will mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year.

Tan reportedly said that Broadcom was "in", as far as having its components featured in the iPhone, but that "the question is timing."

Tan told analysts that Broadcom does not expect to see the usual "uptick in revenue" from iPhone "until our fourth fiscal quarter", conversely, it expects wireless revenue in Q3 to be down sequentially.

Serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser has previously reported that the iPhone 12 is understandably behind schedule due to COVID-19, and as such has reported that Apple might delay the announcement and the release date of the phone. His most recent information suggesting the announcement may take place in October to minimize the gap between the iPhone being announced and it arriving on shelves.

As is to be expected, travel restrictions due to the pandemic have prevented Apple from sending engineers to supply chains to make key manufacturing decisions about prototyping and the final iPhone 12 design, the main reasons behind the delay.