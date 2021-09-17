What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 13 orders are now live.
- While most iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini deliveries will still arrive on launch day, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will not.
- Most new orders of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will now deliver next month.
Now that the whole iPhone 13 lineup is ready for pre-order those who weren't able to order straight away are facing an extended wait for their new iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro to arrive. If ordered right now, most configurations of color and storage options will not arrive until early October.
While most iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 color and storage combos are still good for September 24 delivery, it seems that anyone wanting the high-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will need to hang tight, with some orders unlikely to arrive until October 11.
Apple's iPhones often sell out quickly and this being the best iPhone ever was never going to prevent that from happening. Anyone who really wants to get a new iPhone sooner rather than later could still have some luck if they try to order for an in-store collection. Third-party retailers, including carriers, might be a good option as well.
Some models are still good to go for a September 24 delivery, though. A Graphite 128GB iPhone 13 Pro will still arrive on launch day, for example. In fact, that storage capacity seems to be the sweet spot across all iPhone 13 Pro colors, too.
