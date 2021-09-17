Now that the whole iPhone 13 lineup is ready for pre-order those who weren't able to order straight away are facing an extended wait for their new iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro to arrive. If ordered right now, most configurations of color and storage options will not arrive until early October.

While most iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 color and storage combos are still good for September 24 delivery, it seems that anyone wanting the high-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will need to hang tight, with some orders unlikely to arrive until October 11.