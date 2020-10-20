(Image Credit: StackCommerce)

Writing code is about to get much easier for web developers everywhere. The Tumult Whisk 2.0 HTML & PHP Editor is a lightweight HTML and PHP editor with a live preview screen that updates your progress as you type. This 5-star rated app is currently listed at $19.99 for a limited time.

The preview pane swiftly renders HTML and PHP as typed, using the same engine as Safari. Its live HTML W3C-based validation displays errors and highlights problem tags with a red underline. This way makes it a lot easier to catch mistakes earlier before it's too late. The developer tool access lets you view the console log, inspect elements, optimize the page, and debug.

You can test how your web page will look on different browsers as well. Just use the preview toolbar button and you can view your page in browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, etc. The Tumult Whisk 2.0 even allows you to see a live preview of your PHP code. You can also change the preview to see a raw HTML source that was generated.

This app is perfect for those who are learning web development, testing code, or building web pages. It's originally priced at $29, but you can get it 33% off for $19.99 when you order today.

