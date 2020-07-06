Almost two years ago, I wrote a column about how Apple could add multouch to the Mac — the benefits, the costs, the challenges, all of it. Because, in the age of the iPad, for a lot of people, a screen without multitouch not just feels but effectively is… broken. And... while I think I got a lot of it right… I also think I got a few things wrong. So, with Apple Silicon on its way, I want to revisit it, especially the wrong part.

What Apple said Now, Apple's had a lot to say about touch screen Macs over the years. They've prototyped them. They've tested them. They have… opinions on them. Steve Jobs said they'd make your arms want to fall off.

Tim Cook said forcing things to converge doesn't please anyone, like toaster fridges.

Phil Schiller said you can't optimize for both. It's a least common denominator experience. It's absurd.

Jony Ive said it's not because we can't, it's because we decided they're not particularly useful.

Craig Federighi said none of the experiments out there today have been compelling. But Apple has a lot to say… a lot of opinions… about a lot of things. No one wants to watch video on an iPod. We're never making iTunes for Windows. If you see a stylus, you blew it. No one wants to read eBooks. You can't use a small tablet unless you shave your fingers down. Apple won't make a cheap phone. OLED displays are awful. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Sometimes it's an attempt to misdirect the competition, sometimes technologies change or improve to the point where a no becomes a yes, and sometimes, just sometimes, someone at Apple managed to change Steve or Jony or Phil or Craig or Tim's mind. Because, of course, Apple went on to ship the video iPod, iTunes for Windows, Apple Pencil, iBooks, the iPad mini, the iPhone SE, and the iPhone X. A thousand 'no's Google doesn't have a legacy graphical user interface. Google bought Android just as multitouch was taking off and refactored it from a BlackBerry to an iPhone faster than you can say where's the Pixel 4a. And ChromeOS, well, that was born during the age of multitouch. Microsoft wasn't able to make a modern operating system. Not from WindowsCE or Windows Mobile, not from Windows Phone and not for Windows RT. So, they were forced to spend years crossing the desert from Windows 8 to Windows 10, trying as best as they could to make their legacy GUI into a modern multitouch operating system. Apple, though.. Apple built iOS from OS X as multitouch to begin with, and while their market share was never as big as Windows then or Android now, their profit share became enormous, and so they're either caught… or bouyeed… depending on how you look at it, by both a legacy GUI and modern multitouch operating system. And may well have an even more modern augmented reality OS on the way. But.. that's probably the topic for a future column. Let me know in the comments if you want to see it. And that's why, when Apple said they were happy to let the Mac be the Mac — namely an indirect, pointer-based system — and the iPad be the iPad — namely a direct, multitouch-based system — I didn't really take them at their word but I did take them at their circumstances. See, I kind of assumed Apple wasn't just being philosophical but was being practical. In other words, even if they did want multitouch Macs, taking a Windows 8 to Windows 10 amount of time to implement it just seemed like a non-starter. Especially since, unlike Microsoft, they already had a hugely popular multitouch system, and never enough resources, and taking engineers off what was going to become iPadOS just to graft multitouch onto macOS… Well, that seemed to make the kind of sense that just never did or would. But, a few things have changed since then. Or, fairer to say, a few things have changed my mind. For every 'Yes'