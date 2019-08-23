Nowadays, we keep track of more tasks than ever before, so much so that missing one or two chores is inevitable. Rather than trying to juggle all of these tasks by memory, why not use a tool that’s designed to keep you on track and get more done? If that sounds interesting, then Toodledo Plus is what you’re looking for, and you can sign up for as low as $19.99.

Toodledo Plus Online Task Manager is a tool that allows you to keep track of all of your tasks so that you’ll never skip a beat. You can sync Toodledo to your email, calendar, and other productivity apps so that you’ll have a unified platform to view and manage all of your tasks. Toodledo can be accessed via your phone or web browser, so you can record tasks, forward emails, and save web pages wherever you go. Finally, you can set alarms to tasks so that you’ll be alerted by email or push notifications, and you can even set recurring alarms or location-based alarms.

If you have a million responsibilities to manage at once, do yourself a favor and let Toodledo Plus Online Task Manager keep track of them for you. You can buy a 1-year subscription for $19.99, a 3-year subscription for $29.99, and a lifetime subscription for $39.99.