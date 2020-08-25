As a manager or business owner, you can easily find yourself bogged down with admin. Taskolly Project Manager helps you plan, collaborate, and deliver projects through one simple workflow — and lifetime subscriptions are currently just $39.
While specialized tools can be useful, you can waste a lot of time skipping between different apps. Taskolly aims to consolidate your entire workflow, making it easier and quicker to stay organized.
The app offers powerful project management features, with shared workspaces, collaboration tools, and scheduling options. You can also set up Kanban boards, assign tasks, add comments, and measure progress across multiple projects.
While your team is working, Taskolly tracks time. You can view this data through beautiful graphs, and add major milestones as targets.
In addition, Taskolly lets you add clients, produce invoices, and accept payments. At no point do you ever have to leave this easy-to-use app.
One subscription covers five users and shared workspaces, with unlimited projects, tasks, clients, and invoices.
You would normally pay $395 for lifetime access, but it's now only $39 with this deal.
