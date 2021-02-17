Marcus Rashford graces 'Time' magazine with stunning cover shot on iPhone

The March issue of Time magazine features Manchester United and England soccer star Marcus Rashford in a stunning cover shot on iPhone.

Shared today, the March issue's cover was actually shot on an iPhone in Marcus' front room as part of a remote photo shoot and interview conducted with the magazine:

Who would have thought you could have captured this via an iPhone in my front room 🤯 thank you @TIME very proud ♥️ #TIME100Next pic.twitter.com/5rHFcEMAlB — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) February 17, 2021

The feature, posted by 'Time' today was written by Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton:

In 2020, Marcus Rashford took his many talents beyond the football field—where he is a star player for Manchester United and England's national team—to respond to a national crisis: child hunger. "I know what it feels like to be hungry," he wrote last June as part of a campaign that succeeded in pushing the government to provide meals for students in need during summer vacation. By standing up for the most vulnerable in our society, and using his platform and influence to create positive change, Marcus inspired countless others to join him on this mission and cemented his status as a role model. In a year that showed us the power of working together toward a common goal, he was a galvanizing force behind uniting people across the U.K. in the effort to ensure that no child goes hungry. His determination, resilience, and persistence have been truly inspiring. I cannot wait to see how he continues this important work.

In the accompanying video, you can see glimpses behind the scenes from the remote photo shoot:

Video: Time

You can see the full picture below: